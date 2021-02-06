Former police officer accused of rape

Regional News

Former Sallisaw Police Officer Billy Oliver is accused of raping a woman in November 2020., according to an affidavit. Oliver turned himself in on Friday (Feb. 5) and is out on bond, according to the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office.

Court records state in November of 2020, a woman reached out to the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office saying she had been a victim of rape but was afraid to make a report for fear that her attacker would “kill” her. She said he was a local police officer, and she was afraid no one would believe her.

The woman said the assault happened a few days prior in the Apple Gate Cove area of Sequoyah County.

She also told deputies that she had been strangled during the assault, and her throat and neck were sore and hurting. She said she did not want to go to the hospital in Sallisaw because she knew several of the employees.

The woman told deputies that on Nov. 10, 2020, she had spoken to Oliver through Facebook messenger.

According to court records, Oliver asked the victim where she lived, but she refused to tell him. A short time later, he messaged her telling her where she lived, where she worked, what vehicle she drove, and her tag number.

Oliver allegedly asked the victim to meet him at a store on Highway 59 to “just talk” after she got off work around 7 a.m., and she agreed to do so.

She told deputies when she pulled up to the parking lot that Oliver drove away and told her to follow him, but she trusted him because he was a police officer, so she followed him. She says she thought they were going somewhere that was easier to talk.

Records state that Oliver took her to a campsite in the Applegate Cove area. After they parked, she got out of her vehicle and went to the driver’s side of Oliver’s to talk.

She told deputies she was facing his driver’s side door when he threw the door open, hitting her and knocking her backward. She says she was stunned by what happened. He then allegedly grabbed her by her throat with one of his hands and by her hair with the other and threw her in the backseat of his vehicle.

Records state that Oliver made a remark about the victim “not giving it” to him but “giving it” to someone else. She told him “no” and to “stop” several times, but he did not listen. He then allegedly began strangling her until she was unable to breathe, and she believed he was going to kill her.

The victim told deputies she believes she passed out several times but regained consciousness to find Oliver “laughing” and raping her. She says she begged him to stop, but he wouldn’t and strangled her again.

Records state when Oliver stopped the attack, he threw the victim out of the vehicle by her hair.

The victim told the deputies everything happened so fast, and she was unconscious during a lot of the assault, so she was having trouble fully comprehending what had happened at the time.

Records state that Oliver contacted the victim later that day, saying, “wasn’t that the best rough consensual sex you’ve ever had.”

The victim again told deputies she was afraid of him and was scared to make a report against him in fear of what he would do to her, but she would think about it.

Deputies reached out to the victim on Jan. 14 about making a report against Oliver, which she decided to do.

When deputies reached out to Oliver and conducted a search warrant and DNA samples, Oliver indicated he had engaged in sex with the victim, saying, “I’ll have to say I was pretty God d***** impressive.”

The evidence has been sent to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations Lab for analysis.

Oliver was also at the center of an excessive force investigation in 2020.

