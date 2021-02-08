Woman charged with killing fiancé in shooting

Regional News

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Police arrested a Tillman’s Corner woman after they said she shot and killed her fiancé Saturday night.

Investigators said it happened around 8:50 p.m. at the Plantation Apartments on Old Pascagoula Road.

When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Kaleb Hamilton suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

The victim’s fiancée, 27-year-old Andrea Smith, was arrested and charged with murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Police said Smith shot Hamilton during a fight.

