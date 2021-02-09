6-year-old child drove pickup truck into home, police say

Regional News

Glendale, Arizona (KPHO/KTVK) — A 6-year-old child drove a pickup truck into a Glendale home after taking their parents’ car keys overnight, police say. It happened near 86th Avenue and Northern. The crash caused a gas leak in the house.

According to the Glendale Police Department, the child used the parents’ key to start the pickup. The 6-year-old then put it into reverse and drove down the street, crashing into a house. The child was able to drive the car past three homes and hit the fourth one. Police say the person living in that house suffered minor injuries, but nobody else was badly hurt.

The Glendale Fire Department had to secure the utilities before the truck could be safely pulled out of the house which ended up happening around 7:30 a.m. The Glendale Police Department is on the scene, as well, along with the child’s parents.

