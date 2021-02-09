Georgia teen arrested, charged in connection with attack on US Capitol

Regional News

Milton, Georgia (WGCL) — Monday night newly released surveillance pictures included in a federal complaint, appear to show a Georgia teen inside the U.S. Capitol on the day of the deadly insurrection.

The FBI said they believe the man seen wearing a jean jacket, dark sweatshirt and red hat is 18-year-old Bruno Cua of Milton Georgia.

In the pictures shared in the criminal complaint it also appears to show the same man in question holding a baton in his right hand.

The FBI told CBS46 that Cua is a Trump loyalist.

They are also now accusing him of sharing Instagram posts where he allegedly brags about storming the capitol on January 6, “It’s evidence that’s indisputable.”

FBI Agents executed a search warrant and arrested him on the spot last week at his Milton home.

Monday night CBS46 received charging documents that outline several of the alleged violations against him.

Among them include, Assault on a Federal Officer, Civil Disorder and Obstruction of an Official Proceeding.

If convicted, the FBI said Cua could face several years in prison.

