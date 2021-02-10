‘Kind of embarrassing’: Thousands of vaccine appointments available at Dodger Stadium after messaging mix-up

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES, CA (KCAL/KCBS) — Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointment slots were available Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, following what appeared to be a mix-up in messaging.

“That’s hilarious,” David Scadron, who drove an elderly family member to the site, said. “It’s just totally laughable how dysfunctional the distribution process has been. It’s kind of embarrassing.”

On Monday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said it would only be providing second doses at county-run sites due to a lack of availability, but Dodger Stadium is a city-run site, meaning that it was still providing shots to anyone who was eligible.

“This week it has been less people signing up, but we’re reminding people that if you’re in that tier — 65 plus or a healthcare worker — this is your opportunity,” David Ortiz, a firefighter with the Los Angeles Fire Department, said.

For much of the day, the super site, which usually boasts hours-long waits, was virtually empty with cars coming in and out with little resistance.

“I’ve tried every day for weeks, and I managed to get one today,” one man said. “I’m very thankful to get this vaccination.”

By the end of the night, about 4,800 slots remained. Officials said the doses slotted for those appointments will be used Wednesday.

Officials said there are still appointments available for the remainder of the week at Dodger Stadium for those in eligible groups. Appointments can be made on the city of Los Angeles’ website.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.