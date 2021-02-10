Man accused of hitting another with a bat over unpaid debt

Regional News

Mauston, Wisconsin (Juneau County Star-Times) — A Mauston man allegedly hit another man in the back with a bat during a dispute about an unpaid debt.

Devin Sanders, 20, of Mauston is charged with felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. If convicted of the felony charge he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 11:29 a.m. Nov. 17, Officer Chad Bailey was dispatched to a residence on W. State Street in Mauston for a report of a male subject who had hit another male in the back with a baseball bat. Bailey was assisted on the call by Detective Richard Lueneburg and Deputy Robb Pfaff.

Bailey made contact with two witnesses to the attack and the victim. After receiving medical treatment from Mauston Area Ambulance, the victim stated he was in “severe back pain” from being struck by a baseball bat. Bailey observed a red mark on the victim’s back about three inches wide by eight inches long.

The victim stated the attack was committed by Devin Sanders. Lueneburg and Pfaff searched for the suspect, eventually locating him at a residence on Grove Street.

According to the victim he was getting a Christmas tree from the basement when Sanders asked him if he had the money he owed to Sanders, to which the victim replied “no.” Sanders proceeded to hit the victim with a bat.

The witnesses stated they went to the residence to retrieve a cat and Christmas tree. While at the residence they were in the living room when Sanders entered and asked the victim “where his money was?” Sanders then left the room, grabbed a baseball bat, returned and struck the victim in the back. A witness said Sanders also tried to strike her but she stepped out of the way.

Lueneburg spoke to Sanders, who admitted to striking the victim with a baseball bat. Sanders was taken into custody and transported to the Juneau County Jail.

Sanders is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Feb. 26 at the Juneau County Justice Center.

