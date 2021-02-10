Rare yellow lobster named Banana caught off Maine

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

BIDDEFORD, ME (WBZ) — A rare yellow lobster caught off Maine has a new home and a perfect name. “Banana” arrived earlier this month to the University of New England’s Marine Science Center in Biddeford, Maine.

Lobsterman Marley Babb made the catch at Tenants Harbor and donated the lobster to the school.

“Banana is about a pound to a pound and a half and is settling in nicely here at the MSC,” lab coordinator Lindsay Forrette said in a statement.

The odds of finding a yellow lobster in the wild are said to be about one in 30 million.

The school has worked closely with lobster fishermen and the state’s Department of Marine Research. UNE is a partial recipient of an $860,000 federal grant to study the impact of warming in the Gulf of Maine on young lobsters.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.