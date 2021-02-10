School psychologist talks about how he’s helping students cope with challenges of COVID-19

Regional News

Salem, Oregon (KPTV) — The pandemic has taken a toll on many people’s mental health, that includes families, students and teachers in our schools. FOX 12 recently sat down with a school psychologist to talk about how he’s helping them cope with the challenges of COVID-19.

“The request for support has definitely escalated,” said Jed Thomas. “I think that the needs have always been there, but they’ve really been amplified with COVID.”

Thomas is a school psychologist for Salem-Keizer Public Schools. A typical day on the job for him means meeting and supporting teachers and administrators, particularly those with behavioral and emotional needs,

“In the spring time, I spent probably a lot more time helping teachers recognize that this was something that is more to be reassuring and kind of be a sounding board and listen for some of the anxiety and frustration that was there,” said Thomas. “Part of it was around just being unfamiliar with how they were going to be successful and reaching kids in a virtual learning kind of setting.”

Thomas also works with families looking for support with their kids at home.

“Both with CDL and just some of the general emotional challenges that come up during this time,” said Thomas.

The main concern he hears now, how are kids going to integrate back into normal life again after being out for so long?

“I’ve talked and tried to concentrate on the things that teachers have been working on, in a very positive vein, to help build skills and really talk about the challenges as a springboard for building resilience with kids,” said Thomas. “But the challenge is still very real for parents about coming back and having their kids prepared and I know teachers want to do the best in making sure that transition happens smoothly.”

As for the transition back into the classroom, Thomas said it won’t be easy for everyone.

“I think it will be a challenge for many and I think it will take time and my only caution would be that we not rush the expectations, but move in a fashion that allows kids to kind of adapt and allows teachers to adapt and families to adapt,” he said.

Salem-Keizer Public Schools plans to slowly get kids back in the classroom in a hybrid model starting early next month.

