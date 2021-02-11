Dog pulled out of wreckage of deadly pileup in Fort Worth

Regional News

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — As crews begin the long process of cleaning up the massive — and deadly — pileup on Interstate-35W in Fort Worth, rescue efforts are also underway.

Chopper 11 captured video of a dog being pulled out of the wreckage and taken to safety. The video shows a firefighter putting the dog into a nearby police SUV.

There has been no word on the condition of the dog’s owner.

The massive crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday after freezing rain and sleet fell overnight, leaving roadways across North Texas wet and slick.

Fort Worth police said at least five people are confirmed dead in the crash and dozens more with injuries.

All lanes of the interstate — starting near the 28th Street bridge, not far from downtown — are closed because of the accident that police say was due to weather.

For anyone trying to find a friend or loved one, police have set up a ‘family reunification’ center for people to meet and possibly pickup drivers and passengers involved in the pileup. Those trying to get to the crash site are advised to go to the Riverside Community Center, located at 3700 East Belknap.

