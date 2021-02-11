Funeral home van carrying body stolen from QuikTrip

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

St. Louis (KMOV) — A van with a body inside of it was stolen from a North County QuikTrip Thursday morning.

The white 2012 Nissan NV1500 van was transporting a body when it was stolen off the parking lot of the QuikTrip at 12110 Lusher Road just before 10:30 a.m. According to police, the van was running and left unattended on the parking lot at the time.

Authorities said the van has “William C Harris Funeral” decals on its side and green wreaths with an “H” inside of them on the back.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.