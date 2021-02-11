Medicare scammer targets seniors wanting back brace

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Omaha, Nebraska (WOWT) — Robocalls are targeting senior citizens on Medicare. They offer a free benefit that may cost them coverage on a claim in the future.

They offer braces like these claiming potential pain relief from head to toe and not hurt your wallet.

“If you have Medicare we can see if you are eligible to receive these braces at little to no cost,” said the scammer.

A specialist at Nebraska Spine and Pain Center, Krista Johnson knows a Medicare patient taken by the phone offer and couldn’t brace for its impact.

“She received thousands of dollars’ worth of knee braces and unfortunately was unable to get a brace she needs for a surgery because her Medicare card had been compromised,” said Johnson.

But only fitted braces are recommended by Krista Johnson who has helped many of their four thousand Medicare patients treated at Nebraska Spine and Pain Center.

So, for questions about Medicare and braces rely on a local specialist to give you a straight answer.

The president of Citizens Council for Health Freedom tells us that seniors should not consent to any device offer even if the seller claims Medicare will pay for it.

Their account numbers could be used for fraudulent bills sent to Medicare. In the last year, the Department of Justice opened more than a thousand health care fraud investigations and convicted 500 defendants.

Remember, Medicare will never call and ask for your Medicare card number.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.