Over a dozen vehicles involved in fatal, fiery crash

Cobb County, Georgia (WGCL) — A fatal accident involving over a dozen vehicles caused all lanes of Interstate 75 to shutdown in Cobb County Thursday.

The major accident happened near Big Shanty Road on I-75 northbound.

The northbound lanes of I-75 will be shut down for at least 6 hours, police reported.

Authorities have not yet released the number of injuries in this incident.

