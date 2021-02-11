‘Terrifying’ incident caught on doorbell camera evidence of bigger problem, residents say

Regional News

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A West Asheville woman said she’s concerned after she found surveillance video of a man with a knife on her front porch on Wednesday morning, Feb. 10.

She said she made the disturbing discovery when she checked the video after returning home to find some of her porch furniture had been moved.

The woman said she did not want her name or address in the story.

In the video provided to News 13, a man is seen pacing the porch with a knife while exhibiting bizarre behavior — appearing to talk to himself, even yell, as well as moving the front porch furniture off the porch.

“I had a really hard time falling asleep last night,” the woman said.

The woman said luckily no one was home at the time the video was taken.

She said as a mom with many neighbors who also have children, this experience terrifies her.

“I see people under the influence of drugs walking past my house all the time,” she said.

She said she called police about it on Wednesday, but was told it would be hours before she got a call back.

She said she has heard about the recent drop in police officers at Asheville Police.

More than 60 officers have left the department within the last year, including 56 officers leaving just since June 1, 2020.

“There’s just not very many of them, and they don’t get a lot of support,” she said of the APD force.

She said it’s time to figure out a solution.

She also cast some doubt on the effectiveness of the needle exchange program in West Asheville, suggesting it might be better if it was closer to a medical facility.

News 13 asked Hassey Parsons, owner of the Asheville Recovery Center, about the needle exchange program, referencing people who say it’s not working.

“Sure, in part it’s not just providing a needle exchange program where people can get clean supplies — that isn’t enough,” Parsons said. “There needs to be a therapeutic offering of some sort.”

Parsons said she has seen a rise in addiction since the pandemic.

She said when she watched the video of the man with the knife on the front porch, she felt a lot of emotions, and that she can see it from both sides.

“Whether you’re a mom scared for your child’s safety to go play outside — because I’m a mom too and I’m an addict — but I’m afraid, if you’re a mom you’re not alone,” Parsons said.

“If you’re a person struggling no matter how old, how young, how big or small your addiction is, you matter; there is help available,” she continued.

Asheville Police said the man in the video has been taken to the hospital for detox. At the time of this report no charges had been filed.

Asheville Police Department declined News 13’s request for an interview about this.

You can report any tips to APD anonymously via the Tip411 app.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, here is a list of resources:

