30-year-old missing woman found dead on Hawaii trail

Honolulu (KITV) — A missing 30-year-old hiker was found dead on a hiking trail located on O’ahu’s west side Wednesday morning.

ToryAnne Nakayama was located on the Ma’ili Pillbox trail where she had last been heard from on Tuesday, at approximately 2 p.m.

Seven Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) units and Air 3 with 21 personnel were dispatched to in Ma’ili. HFD personnel did an aerial and ground search, along with Honolulu Police Department (HPD) personnel.

Nakayama was found at the base of the mountain on the Makai side opposite of the Kaukama trail entrance.

HPD says the case is classified as an unattended death.

Friends of Nakayama say she was a talented cook who graduated from the Culinary Arts Program at Leeward Community College.

She’s remembered for her fiery attitude, sense of humor, and big heart.

Both friends and family ask for privacy at this time.

HFD is reminding the public of hiking safety tips:

Always hike with a friend

Create an itinerary and leave it with someone not going on the hike

Always have a plan in case of emergencies

Prepare for weather. (Rainy and windy weather are not times you should be hiking)

Pack essentials: First aid kit, fully charged cell phone, sun protection, water, snacks

Use proper hiking boots with socks. Wear bright clothing

Stay on the trail

