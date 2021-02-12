Family slain in double murder-suicide identified

Regional News

Sand Springs, Oklahoma (Tulsa World) — The victims of Tuesday’s double murder-suicide in Sand Springs have been identified, police said Wednesday afternoon.

David Kaser, 56, fatally shot his two daughters, Clarissa Kaser, 19, and Crystal “Grey” Kaser, 14, before killing himself, according to a news release from police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner.

Clarissa Kaser is a 2020 graduate of Charles Page High School. Grey Kaser was a ninth-grade virtual student at Clyde Boyd Middle School.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the teenagers were shot once each before David Kaser shot himself with the same gun, police said Wednesday.

Officers went to the home in the 3900 block of South Walnut Creek Drive just before 1 p.m. Tuesday after the girls’ mother, who was at work about 20 minutes away, called the police, Enzbrenner said Tuesday at the scene.

He said the woman said she’d been on the phone with her husband, who had threatened to kill the two girls and himself, and she asked police to check on them.

She said the couple had been having marital problems the last couple of months and that her husband had made threats before, but nothing as serious, Enzbrenner said.

She told police he had guns in the house, so officers approached the house with caution and tried to make contact but got no response, he said.

Enzbrenner said they asked the woman to come to the scene.

When she arrived, he said, she gave them permission to go inside but then told them that when she had been on the phone with her husband, she’d heard what sounded like a gunshot. She told police that he then said, “How do you like that?”

At that point, police officers went inside and found the man and the two girls dead, he said, adding that they also found a handgun.

Enzbrenner said in the news release Wednesday that police believe they know the motive for the shootings and that the family is aware of it but that police will not be releasing that information to the public.

Officers were called to the family’s home one time in 2017 related to domestic issues, but no arrests were made, he said.

Tuesday’s killings were the second multiple murder-suicide to occur in the city since Jan. 30, when the bodies of two toddlers and their parents were found in their home in the Sunburst Estates Mobile Home Park in the 600 block of West Sunset Lane.

Phillip Daniel Stephen Ross, 31, killed Anastacia “Staci” Lynn Smith, 41; River Gale Ross, 4; and Piper Ann Ross, 2, before killing himself either early that morning or the night before, Enzbrenner said previously.

All four died from sharp-force injuries, he said.

Sand Springs Public Schools said in a statement it will make counseling services available to any of its students or staff who want to talk with someone.

