‘Person of interest’ in Yale student’s death believed to be in Georgia

New Haven, Connecticut (WFSB) — A man wanted for questioning in the case of a Yale student’s death is believed to be in Georgia.

On Wednesday, New Haven police said they were looking to locate 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan.

Friday, the United States Marshals Service released a wanted poster featuring Pan.

Qinxuan Pan is wanted for the murder of Kevin Jiang, a Yale University grad student.

He’s been named a person of interest in the murder of Yale University student Kevin Jiang, who was shot and killed in New Haven over the weekend.

U.S. Marshals said Pan could possibly be staying with friends or family in the Duluth or Brookhaven areas of Georgia.

He’s described as a 6-foot tall Asian man, weighing about 170 pounds with a medium complexion and short black hair.

U.S. Marshals said Thursday that Pan was last seen in the early morning hours on Feb. 11 driving with family members in Brookhaven or Duluth, Georgia. According to family, Pan was carrying a black backpack and acting strange, officials said.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the direct arrest of Pan. There is currently an arrest warrant out of North Haven for Pan on charges related to a stolen vehicle.

Law enforcement officials have said Pan should be considered armed and dangerous.

Pan’s last known address is out of Malden, MA.

Anyone with information is asked to contact U.S. Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332).

