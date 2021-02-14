PD: 8-yr-old boy shot, 16-yr-old arrested
Click here for updates on this story
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Milwaukee police say an 8-year-old boy was shot near 29th and Glendale Saturday night, Feb. 13.
Officials say it happened shortly before 9 p.m.
Milwaukee police say the victim was inside a home when a bullet entered the residence, striking him. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the incident. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
Comments