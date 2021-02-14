Reward offered in decades old double murder

Regional News

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — Crime Stoppers is asking for help solving a decades-old double murder in Flint.

Venita Wilson and her 4-year-old son Jamarr were brutally murdered on August 21, 1986. The two were in their home in the 3400 block of Forest Hill Drive in Flint when the murders happened.

The mother and son’s murder remains unsolved and Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-422-5245 or online at crimestoppersofflint.com.

