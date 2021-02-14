Sheriff’s department searching for escaped inmate

Regional News

LeFlore County, Arkansas (KFSM) — The LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department is searching for an escaped inmate.

They were notified today (Feb. 13) that Jeromy Michael Call escaped the Leflore County Detention Center.

It is not certain if Call escaped Friday (Feb. 12) evening or Saturday.

Call was being held on multiple counts of felony burglaries in LeFlore County.

Call is a white male, weighs approximately 190 lbs., and is 5’8″. He was last known to have a black beard, and has multiple visible tattoos on his arm.

The LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department asks anyone who sees Jeromy Call, they are asked to please contact 9-1-1 immediately.

