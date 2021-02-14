Snow, ice cause outdoor restaurant tents to collapse

Regional News

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Local restaurants are experiencing some heartache on this Valentine’s Day.

Sunday was supposed to be busy for restaurants with Multnomah County moving into a lower risk category for COVID-19, but the snow and ice storm has changed that.

Some restaurants are cleaning up Sunday after the weight of snow and ice collapsed outdoor dining tents.

The Matador in southeast Portland and the Mediterranean Exploration Company in northwest Portland are both dealing with collapsed outdoor tents.

FOX 12 learned that the Portland Bureau of Transportation requires outdoor tents to come down during winter weather events.

Fire crews worry it could happen to other businesses and buildings.

Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a partially collapsed building Southeast Main and Southeast 3rd on Saturday. It is a vacant building, so thankfully no one was hurt. Northwest Natural shut off the gas to the building.

Crews told FOX 12 that the building could come down even more.

