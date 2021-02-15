Animal shelter holds ‘wedding’ for 2 pups to raise awareness

Regional News

GREENVILLE, SC (WXII) — A Carolina animal shelter hosted a canine wedding Thursday to support donations for the new Have a Heart Heartworm Treatment Fund and raise awareness to adopt shelter dogs.

Greenville County Animal Care in South Carolina hosted a livestream of the ceremony for Sassy and Spero.

The event was planned by Wedding Festivals and Upstate Bridal Association, according to the shelter.

Sassy and Spero have been together since Sassy started her heartworm treatment, according to the shelter.

“Every heartworm positive dog will have their treatment covered in full, making it easier than ever to adopt a heartworm positive dog,” the shelter posted on Facebook.

This tradition of doggy weddings has gone on for multiple years, with last year’s couple being Honey and Duke. Adoptions are free during the week of the wedding.

