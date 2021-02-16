Carjacking victim shoots suspect in head, cops say

Regional News

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A carjacking suspect is fighting for his life after a victim managed to turn the tables on him. The suspect was found shot twice in the head inside a stolen Chevy sedan at 7th and Callowhill Streets, just after 9 p.m. Monday.

According to police, this all started with an armed carjacking at 10th and Spruce Streets, where two suspects stole a wallet, phone and car around 6 p.m.

About three hours later, police responded to 7th And Callowhill, where a shooting victim was found inside the same vehicle that was reported stolen just hours earlier. However, about 20 minutes before that there were reports of another attempted carjacking at 18th and Callowhill Streets, where the suspect tried to rob somebody who was was armed with a gun.

“Right before we found this shooting victim at 7th And Callowhill, around 8:40 p.m., there was another robbery at 18th and Callowhill where the victim of the robbery, who had a permit to carry a gun, pulled a gun and fired some shots. And he believes that he struck one of the perpetrators in the head,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “So there’s a possibility that shooting victim who was found in the stolen car from another robbery may have been shot during the robbery at 18th and Callowhill, since it happened during the same time frame and just about nine blocks away.”

Police say the man found in the stolen car was shot once in the head but was able to walk and talk. He was taken to Temple Hospital in critical condition.

