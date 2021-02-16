KU head baseball coach suspended for two weeks after DUI

Regional News

Lawrence, Kansas (KCTV) — The University of Kansas has suspended head baseball coach Ritch Price for two weeks after he was arrested for a DUI over the weekend, school Athletic Director Jeff Long announced on the team’s website.

Long said in part, “While I have tremendous respect and appreciation for Coach Price and the manner in which he conducts our baseball program, as well as the leadership he provides our young men, in this instance he failed to meet our expectations.”

He also said he’s confident price will learn from this “dangerous lapse in judgement.”

Price apologized, saying in part: “I have always held myself to the same high standards as those of my players and take full responsibility for my actions. I will do everything in my power to ensure that this type of behavior will never happen again.”

Long said that Associate Head Coach Ryan Graves will serve as Head Coach during the suspension.

