Jeep owners help healthcare employees get to work

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Nashville (WSMV) — Amanda Brockman knew she was in trouble when even the cardboard-under-the-tires hack didn’t work.

“We kept turning those wheels. We got nowhere,” said Brockman, a nurse in a COVID unit.

Knowing calling out of work was not an option during a pandemic, Brockman found help online.

“Our facility actually sent out a blast saying hey, if you need a ride, please check out Facebook,” she said.

Specifically, Facebook pages of 4×4 drivers who were offering their services to people who needed to get to work, especially healthcare workers.

Rick Bilbery joined one of the Facebook groups Monday night, and at 5:30 Tuesday morning was setting out with his Chevy pickup to get two nurses and a doctor to work.

“You never know when you might need help. So you always just try to pay it forward. that’s the country way,” Bilbery said.

People are also able to post on the pages and ask for help.

“We sent a post up, and had almost immediately response from several places,” Brockman said. “They do it on a volunteer basis. They do not take donations. They would not take anything.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.