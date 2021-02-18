Case sent to Grand Jury for man accused of murder, sexual torture

Regional News

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — According to the Mobile District Attorney’s Office, in a preliminary hearing today, Jeffery Blackston’s case was bound over to the Grand Jury.

Blackston was arrested earlier this year after a short vehicle pursuit with deputies.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says Blackston confessed to killing Troy Barnhill, 27, after he was arrested.

Barnhill was found with significant injures inside his home on Moffett road.

In addition to murder, Blackston was also charged with sexual torture, burglary 1st, and possession of a controlled substance.

