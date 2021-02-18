Man arrested for allegedly abusing 6-mo puppy

Regional News

FORT SMITH, Arkansas (KFSM) — Warning: The video posted in this story could be disturbing for some viewers and depicts animal abuse.

A 28-year-old man from Fort Smith is being held at the Sebastian County Detention Center with pending charges after being arrested for allegedly abusing a 6-month-old puppy at a home on S 66th Street.

Video sent to the Fort Smith Police Department shows Shane Tyler Mullen slamming and violently assaulting the animal.

According to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department, the video was taken on Dec. 30, 2020.

On Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, the Fort Smith Police Department Criminal Investigations Division placed Mullen under arrest. He is facing a 1st-degree cruelty to animals offense

According to Mitchell, the dog has been removed from the home and is now in the care of Fort Smith Animal Services Officers.

