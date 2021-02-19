2012 deadly shooting of 30-year-old man outside SE Portland bowling alley remains unsolved

Regional News

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV ) — The deadly shooting of 30-year-old man that occurred nine years ago outside a bowling alley in southeast Portland remains unsolved.

On Feb. 19, 2012, at 1:28 a.m., officers responded to a shooting outside the Grand Central Restaurant & Bowling Lounge, located at 808 Southeast Morrison Street.

30-year-old Robert Greene, who was an employee at Grand Central, was found at the scene suffering from traumatic injuries. He was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Police said an autopsy determined that Greene died of a single gunshot wound.

The only suspect information provided is that the shooter is a Black man, according to police.

Investigators know that there were several witnesses outside at the time of the shooting, according to police, but none of those witnesses have provided information.

The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help in solving Greene’s murder.

