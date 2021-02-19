Crews rush to dismantle leaning tower crane in midtown Atlanta, multiple buildings evacuated

Regional News

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Crews are working to stabilize a tower crane found leaning from a midtown high-rise Friday.

The under-construction building, identified as 1105 W. Peachtree, is bordered by 13th Street and 12th Street. The tower crane was reported as leaning and unstable around 9 a.m. Friday.

Crews on scene reported that a mechanical failure had caused the top of the crane to lean, and that it was in jeopardy of falling down.

According to Atlanta Fire Rescue, multiple buildings, restaurants, and parking decks in the area have been evacuated. Authorities have also shut down portions of nearby roadways, asking people to avoid the area as they work to dismantle the crane.

This is not the first time Atlanta has seen a crane-related incident. Stay with CSB46 News for more details on this developing story.

