Good samaritan comes to aid of woman in confrontation

FAIRFIELD, California (KPIX) — A man forcibly moving a visibly upset woman along a Fairfield street prompted a passerby to stop her vehicle and confront the man, while getting the woman into her vehicle for safety.

The incident Wednesday morning was captured on a home’s security camera and prompted Fairfield police to send out an alert asking the public for information as it appeared the possible victim was juvenile. An outpouring of tips from the public allowed police to determine all the subjects were adults and there was no crime committed.

The video, shot on Meadowlark Dr. near Clay Bank Rd., shows a man grabbing the woman’s wrist and backpack strap as they walked and the woman is heard crying. A minivan then pulls up and the driver steps out, ordering the man to leave the woman alone.

“Let go of her! Let go of her!” she said to the man. “She doesn’t not look all right!”

The woman with the backpack then retreats behind the other woman, who asks her, “Do you want to come with me?”

As the man attempted to approach her again, the minivan driver yelled, “Back off! I will f— you up! You don’t even f—ing know me!”

The two women then get into the minivan as the driver positioned herself between man and the woman with the backpack, again telling the man to back off. The man is then seen trying to open the passenger door of the van before it drives off westbound on Meadowlark Dr.

In a statement, Fairfield police acknowledged the public’s help in determining what happened.

“The Fairfield Police Department would like to thank our community for the outpouring support in help us bring clarification to this suspicious activity. Based on your tips, we were able to identify and make contact with all subjects involved. Upon further investigation we were able to determine all subjects were adults and no juvenile was involved. There was no crime committed.”

No other information about the individuals was provided.

