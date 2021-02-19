MCSO: Arrest made in catalytic converter theft; another suspect at large

Regional News

MOBILE COUNTY, Alabama (WDJT) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested one person early today as she was attempting to remove a catalytic converter from a company truck with The Hickory Pit on Moffett Road in Semmes.

This happened at about 12:20 a.m.

Another suspect is at large.

MCSO detectives received a tip earlier in the day that a catalytic converter theft would occur at the above location.

The MCSO says deputies were at the location when suspects Stephanie Brooke Little, 29, and Johnathon Ezekiel Dees, 28, approached the business from the rear and attempted to steal the catalytic converter from the Dodge delivery van belonging to the business. The detectives approached the suspects and immediately took Little into custody, while she was under the vehicle actively cutting the catalytic converter, investigators say.

They say Dees fled on foot.

Little was booked into Mobile Metro County Metro Jail on one count of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and possession of burglary tools. The MCSO says Little also had the following active warrants: permitting dogs to run at large, theft of property 4th degree, and two counts of criminal trespass 3rd degree.

MCSO has signed warrants for Dees — one count of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and one count attempting to elude. Dees currently has an active district court warrant for criminal trespassing 3rd.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are forthcoming.

