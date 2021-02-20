“I think she may be saying that she’s having fun!” Meet Donut, the snow sledding chicken

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Nasvhille (WSMV) — A lot of us grew up with a little pet who just loved playing in that light, fluffy snow.

In a very snowy Dixon Springs, 5-year-old Blair and 11-year-old Owen have exactly that kind of pet now at the Evitts family farm. That pet may not quite be what you’re expecting.

“This is Donut,” said Owen, holding up a chicken.

Why is Donut the Evitts’ favorite chicken?

“She’s the only one that will sled with us,” said Owen.

You heard him right. The chicken sleds.

“She’ll sit down on the sled, and we hold her,” said Owen.

Owen, Blair, and Donut rode a sled together down to the bottom of a hill. They pulled the sled back up, Donut riding the whole way back, ready to go again.

“She seems to go with the flow,” smiled mom Ashlea Evitts. “That’s farm life for ya, I guess.”

Not every chicken would do this.

“I don’t think they’d ride down like Donut does,” said Owen.

But then, Donut was never the type of chicken to get cold feet for a little adventure. Back in the summer, a very small Donut had her own floatie for the family pool.

In the past few days, dad Jason Evitts has been helping people get out, driving family and friends to get their essentials when snow made roads nearly impassable.

Somehow, any stress of the week just melted away, thanks to a chicken on a sled.

“I think she may be sayin that she’s having fun,” said Owen, listening to Donut cluck.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.