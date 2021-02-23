105-yo woman survives 3 husbands, 2 pandemics

Regional News

OCEAN COUNTY, New Jersey (KYW) — It’s a story of inspiration! A South Jersey woman has survived three husbands, two cardiologists and now two pandemics.

Ms. Lucia DeClerck wears her faith in her heart and it’s also physically displayed all day.

The 105-year-old devout Catholic just celebrated her birthday on Jan. 25 at Mystic Meadows in Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey. It’s the same day she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“I’m feeling wonderful,” she said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy surprised the centenarian with a personal phone call Monday morning.

Ms. DeClerck has not only survived COVID, she was 2 years old when she lived through the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic.

“She’s just been open with everything in life and I think that has really helped her because she hasn’t hesitated to do whatever she’s wanted to do,” her son, Henty Laws III, said.

Her son and daughter-in-law tout her unwavering compassion and her years of traveling the country, dedicated to community service.

“She’s a real compassionate person, she’s a very gentle person,” Lillie Jean Laws said.

We asked about her secret to longevity.

“Pray, pray, pray and don’t eat junk food,” she said.

