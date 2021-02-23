Couple dies of COVID-19 days apart, family left in state of frustration, profound sadness

Regional News

St. Charles, Missouri (KMOV) — A St. Charles couple that died from the coronavirus just days apart spent the entirety of 2020 isolated at home, their family said.

Raymond and Diana Borus were married for 44 years and leave behind four children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“My mom isolated herself in her bedroom, she wouldn’t even go outside the house, it was almost total isolation for my mom,” said Pete Borus. “That’s with the exception of chemotherapy treatments and things like that, so there were times where they had to leave.”

Borus said his family, like many others, decided to forgo holidays, get-togethers and birthdays. The family is unsure where the couple contracted the virus. In mid-January, both Raymond and Diana tested positive, according to their son. Days later, Raymond was admitted to the ICU at BJC St. Peters and placed on a ventilator. He would never return home.

Borus said his mother was also admitted to the hospital around the same time and spent several days in the ICU. However, he said she started to improve and was sent home. Days later, she returned and was placed on a ventilator as her condition deteriorated.

“My mom actually was doing pretty good, then she took the turn for the worse, passed away first and then my dad three days later,” said Borus.

Raymond Borus died of COVID-19 on February 16. His wife of 44 years, Diana, died on February 13.

“I guess the only thing that gives me comfort in this whole thing is he never had to find out his wife passed away and my mom never had to find out my dad passed away, they went together,” said Borus.

He said the family is experiencing a wide range of emotions, from anger to sadness and frustration.

“They did everything right and still got sick,” he said. “I know my parents would have gotten the vaccine in a heartbeat if they could have at the time.”

Borus is now encouraging others to get vaccinated when the opportunity presents itself.

“It’s the only way we’re going to get out of this,” he said. “You think it can’t happen to you, but it can. It still seems surreal. We’re burying two people on Saturday and I feel like we shouldn’t be. I don’t know…it’s one thing to go through the death of one parent, how do you process two?”

