School board approves $2,000 COVID-19 bonus for all employees

Clayton, Georgia (WGCL) — The Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS) Board of Education on Monday approved a $2,000 ‘pandemic bonus’ for all CCPS employees to be paid out by Mar. 31.

“We are proud to provide our employees with this one-time pandemic bonus as a show of appreciation for their continued dedication to our students and school system during this unusual time,” Dr. Morcease J. Beasley, Superintendent/CEO of Schools said. “We will use the funds from Governor Kemp and local funds as needed to ensure that every employee receives the pandemic bonus. These funds will be provided to employees in a payment separate from their regular end of the month compensation.”

While CCSD has remained virtual since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, district officials said they are prepared to discuss when a safe return to school will take place for employees and students.

Among those plans are a possible date for staff to return to schools two weeks prior to students, expansion of COVID testing sites, parent surveys, a distribution plan for vaccinations once Tier 1B begins and more.

“At some point, we are going to return to face-to-face instruction,” Beasley said. “As we continue to monitor the data and experience a decrease in positive cases, we are becoming increasingly optimistic that we will be able to return face to face sooner rather than later. However, we will not jeopardize the safety of our students and employees by acting prematurely.”

