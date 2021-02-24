75-year-old woman says she ’doesn’t know what to do next’ after repeated attempts to make Covid-19 vaccination appointment

Regional News

Harford County, Maryland (WJZ) — While the number of Marylanders getting their COVID-19 vaccinations continues to climb, many are still trying to get a shot.

Judi Harris said she has done everything she can to try to make an appointment to get vaccinated.

“I’m 75-years-old, I lost my husband. My children are so worried, and my grandchildren that… that they’re going to lose me, too,” she said.

Harris said, since the end of January, it seems like an endless cycle leading to nowhere.

“I really don’t know what to do next,” she said. “I get up every morning and call Walgreens to find out if they have the vaccine, and nobody seems to have it.”

Harris dealt with COVID-19 and its devastating consequences first-hand when she lost her 79-year-old husband, Mike, in June.

“They had him in the hospital for two days,” she said. “The second day they called me and told me they had to ventilate him.”

Now, nearly eight months later, Maryland is in Phase 1-C of its vaccine distribution plan.

While some people are already getting their second dose, many seniors, like Harris, are still trying to get their first.

“I’m just aggravated. I’m in the 1-B, and people that are 10 years younger than me are getting the vaccine, and I’m not understanding why,” she said.

Harris said her patience is running thin.

“I’m just frustrated, you know. I just want to get the vaccines, get this behind us,” she said.

As Harris continues to wait to get an appointment, she said rolling up her sleeves to get a shot would mean the world to her and her family.

“It would be wonderful because it would be like a load lifted off of me by getting the vaccine,” she said.

As of Friday, the Harford County Health Department said it has administered just over 11,000 first doses and 5,000-second doses.

Officials said the county is helping seniors fill out online forms to preregister with the health department and helping them navigate the state’s website to find appointments with private pharmacies.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has also requested a mass vaccination site at IronBirds Stadium in Aberdeen.

