Covenant HealthCare reports data breach through employee emails

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — Covenant HealthCare is responding to a data security breach.

The hospital said an unauthorized party gained access to two Covenant employee email accounts.

After learning about the issue, the hospital started an investigation and is working with outside cybersecurity professionals.

According to a forensics investigation and document review, the hospital learned on Dec. 21 that the impacted email accounts were accessed on May 4.

The impacted email accounts contained some personal information. That includes names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, medical diagnosis and clinical information, medical treatment, prescription information, doctors’ names, medical record numbers, patient account numbers, and medical insurance information.

Covenant has notified the impacted individuals directly through the mail. However, the hospital couldn’t find contact information for all of those impacted.

For additional questions or information on this incident, call (855) 544-0566 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Covenant said it has no evidence that any of the information has been misused.

“We deeply apologize that this incident occurred and will take additional actions to maintain the privacy of personal information in our possession,” Covenant wrote in a statement. “We are committed to keeping your personal information safe and pledge to continually evaluate and modify our practices and internal controls to enhance security and privacy.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.