Drivers told to avoid road as crews battle house fire

WEST HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in West Hartford on Wednesday morning.

According to the West Hartford Fire Department, it broke out in a single family home on Prospect Avenue before 6:30 a.m.

Firefighters asked drivers to avoid the 700 block of Prospect Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters confirmed that no one was home at the time of the fire.

West Hartford Fire Chief Greg Priest told Channel 3 that there was some instability inside the home that forced his crews to evacuate it and attack the fire from the outside.

“[Firefighters] were faced with heavy fire conditions, but very shortly, they also discovered some structural instability with holes in the floor and potential conditions that were dangerous to the interior firefighting efforts,” Priest said.

Priest said the fire was on the second and third floors of the building, extensively consuming the structure.

The Hartford Fire Department responded to the scene to help.

“We’ve transitioned to what’s called a defensive attack, meaning we’re applying water from the outside of the building so that we can put the fire out,” Priest said. “We’re expecting to be here for a fairly significant period of time.”

