Officers injured in crash during chase of DoorDash driver’s stolen car

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

St. Louis (KMOV) — Two officers were injured following a pursuit of a stolen carjacked vehicle Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday night, a 20-year-old DoorDash driver told police he met the suspect in an alleyway near the intersection of Itaska and Nebraska to deliver the food around 7:20 p.m. Once there, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded the driver to get out of his 2010 Ford Escape. The driver’s jacket and phone were still inside the car as the suspect drove off. He was not injured.

According to police, officers located the Ford Escape in the area of Broadway and Cavalry around 1 p.m. Thursday. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspects sped away. A pursuit began by police and it ended in the 4500 block of Pennsylvania.

During the pursuit, two marked St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department patrol cars were involved in a crash and two officers were transported to a hospital. Their injuries are said to be minor and non-life threatening.

The three suspects ran on foot from the vehicle and all were taken into custody after a brief foot chase, police said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.