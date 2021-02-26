14-year old boy dead after shootout between vehicles

Regional News

Davenport, Iowa (WQAD ) — A 14-year old boy was found dead after a shooting between a group of cars involved in a chase on Farnam Street in Davenport Thursday evening. Police have identified the victim as Jamon Winfrey from Davenport.

Police had the area of Farnam Sreet between 13th and 14th Avenues blocked off for several hours after a report of shots being fired between a group of three vehicles.

Officers located spent cartridges at the scene and went door-to-door interviewing witnesses.

A death investigation was launched after a body was discovered in a yard located in the 1300 block of Farnam Street. The body was later identified to be that of a 14-year old boy who had sustained a gunshot wound.

An autopsy is pending. This investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

Central Park Avenue and Pershing Avenue

At a parallel scene, a white car was found crashed near the front of a home on the corner of Central Park Avenue and Pershing Avenue.

That vehicle and another were towed away from the scene before 5 p.m.

The area has since been cleared.

