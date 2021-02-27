Bullet strikes the bed of a 12-year-old boy who was sleeping

Regional News

Portland, Oregon (KPTV) — Fox 12’s Most Wanted shot through a Southeast Portland home early Friday morning.

One of the bullets hit the bed where a 12-year-old boy was sleeping.

Luckily no one was hurt.

Portland Police say the shooting happened on Southeast 66th Avenue just after 3 Friday morning. Officers found a house hit by at least eight bullets.

Two adults and two kids were home at the time, including the boy sleeping.

“That part is really scary because we have kids and grandkids and ya know they’re out playing in the park riding their bikes,” Tamara Adams who lives in the area said. “We want our kids to be safe not have to live in that kind of a world but here we are.”

FOX 12 has been reporting on a steep rise in gun violence in Portland; there have been more than 140 shootings already this year.

Shooting investigations now in the hands of the bureau’s new Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST).

The team was just announced last week made up of 3 sergeants, 12 officers and 6 detectives, including an on-call team to respond to shootings 24/7, with a focus on getting repeat shooters off the streets.

As for that home shot on Southeast 66th, police say there is no suspect information.

Anyone with information can contact the ECST by e-mailing crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or calling 503-823-0400 and referencing case number 21-51891.

