Maui mayor considers more restrictions

MAUI, Hawaii (KITV) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 in Maui County. This includes 31 historical cases dating back to November 9, 2020 and 19 cases from the Maui Community Correctional Center cluster, nine cases attributed to a Pacific Islander cluster and seven resulting from a bar and restaurant cluster.

The 10 remaining cases are attributed to community spread, including seven connected to a previously diagnosed case, and two travel-related cases.

“Even after excluding the known clusters, 10 new cases are still more than we’d like,” said Mayor Victorino. “DOH officials report the California variant, recently identified on Maui, is more transmissible, so residents and visitors must be even more vigilant in following public health safety guidelines, especially wearing face masks, avoiding gatherings and maintaining a safe distance from others. I am consulting with our medical advisors to determine if additional restrictions are needed at this time.”

Mayor Victorino says DOH will be administering the second round of vaccines at MCCC and at affected housing complexes in Central Maui.

