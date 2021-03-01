Generous Tipper: Restaurant employees see $5,000+ in tips

Regional News

BROOMFIELD, CO (KCNC) — A restaurant in Broomfield and its employees got a massive surprise Friday night. Someone not only picked up all of the patrons’ tabs, but also tipped the staff more than $5,000.

It happened at the North Side Tavern which just reopened after closing in December. The owner, Steve Bauer, told CBS4’s Conor McCue it wasn’t until about two weeks ago he felt safe enough to hire back staff and welcome customers.

Bauer tells CBS4 the benefactor was a regular customer who wishes not to be identified. Many customers who had their meals covered still tipped staff generously.

“I had some employees almost in tears last night,” Bauer said over the phone Saturday. “They felt like they truly mattered and were appreciated.”

Broomfield County lifted some COVID-19 restrictions in its move to Level Blue on Feb. 22, the first county at the time to do so. It meant restaurants could allow for more people inside.

Earlier this week, a man identified as the COVID Bandit gave each employee at Guard and Grace in Denver $200, totaling $6,800 in generosity.

