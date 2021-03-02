FBI asks for help identifying bank robbery suspect

Regional News

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The FBI has put out a call for information after a bank robbery last week in Asheville.

Authorities say on Thursday, Feb. 25, at around 3 p.m. an armed male suspect used a handgun to rob the BB&T bank on Hendersonville Road.

The suspect, who was captured on surveillance cameras, fled the scene in a vehicle.

Authorities have not released how much, or if any, money was taken, a description of the escape vehicle, or any identifying characteristics of the suspect.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110. If you want to submit a tip anonymously you can use the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or text TIP2APD to 847411.

