Liberty and Justice may have first egg of season

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

DAVENPORT, Iowa (Quad-City Times) — There are indications that Liberty and Justice may have their first egg of the 2021 season.

Liberty and Justice, a pair of bald eagles, have been at the Arconic nest for about 12 years.

Arconic spokesman John Riches said it appeared the first egg was laid sometime Friday night into Saturday.

“Liberty stayed on the nest through the night, starting sometime before midnight,” Riches said in a news release issued Saturday. “So we will say the first egg was laid on Friday, February 26, 2021. If there are no complications that should put our hatch date somewhere around April 4, 2021.”

“You will see them get off the nest from time to time to slow the incubation of the first egg to try to get the hatch — assuming they have one or two more eggs — closer together,” Riches said. “If there is going to be a second egg we would expect it Sunday or Monday. And a third egg could be a day or two after that.”

Riches provided a photo of Liberty and Justice at their nest Saturday morning. He said he was hoping to get a photo of the egg as soon as possible.

The Arconic web camera can be viewed at arconic.com/eaglecam

‘If there are no complications that should put our hatch date somewhere around April 4, 2021.’

— John Riches, Arconic spokesman

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.