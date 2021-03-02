Officials: Man trying to abduct 12-yo girl arrested after truck gets stuck in snow

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — An Ohio man is accused of picking up a 12-year-old girl he met online from Manitowoc County, Wisconsin.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 27, just before 2:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence in the township of Eaton, because a homeowner reported finding an unknown Chevy pickup truck in his driveway. The homeowner indicated the truck was stuck in snow and that a passenger had fled from the truck when he approached.

Deputies arrived and identified the driver as 22-year-old Matthew Dice of Uniontown, Ohio. Police later identified the passenger as a 12-year-old girl from the village of Valders, Wisconsin.

Investigators determined Dice met the girl online and drove to Wisconsin with the intent to take her back to Ohio.

Dice was arrested for child enticement, child abduction, and trespassing.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office encourages caretakers to take time to discuss internet safety with your children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

“Do your best to monitor their electronic devices and remind them of potential vulnerabilities they may encounter,” the sheriff’s office said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.