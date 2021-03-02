Police searching for 3 teens accused of brutally beating 56-year-old pizza shop owner

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Norristown Police want you to share these photos of three older teenagers who they say brutally beat the 56-year-old owner of a local pizzeria after she confronted them about stealing from her restaurant. The victim’s family spoke about how she’s doing and their message to the attackers.

The victim’s family says that more than two weeks later, she’s still in a lot of pain and they are asking those responsible to turn themselves in.

Surveillance video captured the brutal attack of a Norristown pizza shop owner, 56-year-old Ying Ngov, outside Mama Venezia’s Pizzeria on East Marshall Street on Feb. 19.

The confrontation began after the men allegedly took items without paying. The victim chased the crowd, and at one point, picked up a shovel from her neighbor’s yard.

But the men soon swarmed her. Video shows them punching and throwing Ngov to the ground.

The victim’s husband is relieved it wasn’t any worse. Her son-in-law, Bryan Skipper, described her injuries.

“Her back is hurting right now and they are actually going to take a lot of imaging tomorrow,” he said. “Her face still hurts, it’s still swollen.”

On Monday, police issued arrest warrants for three 19-year-olds they say are responsible.

Delaware County brothers Justin and Kevin Cassidy are being charged for the robbery and attack. Justin Croson, of York County, is charged with aggravated assault.

“Putting hands on a female, and especially one of her age and stature, it just kind of blows my mind that you could do that to a person,” Skipper said.

“Sweetest lady, like always asks how your day is,” one woman said.

Customers showed their support for the woman they fondly call “mom.”

“That they can get some closure and they find the guys that did this,” a customer said.

The family is pleading for those responsible to come forward.

“You’re going to get caught, you might as well turn yourself in. You’re still young, you still have a chance to better yourself,” said Skipper.

Anyone with information is asked to call Norristown Police at 610-270-1476.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.