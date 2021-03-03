Firefighters rescue hiker who got stuck on Lookout Mountain

Regional News

PHOENIX (KTVK/KPHO) — It was a dramatic rescue Tuesday evening as Phoenix firefighters worked to reach a hiker who got stuck on Lookout Mountain.

The hiker, a man in his 40s, apparently got lost while climbing on a trail. He found himself stuck high up, perched precariously on some rocks.

Luckily, technology helped lead crews to almost the exact spot he was stranded. Capt. Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Department says they were able to locate the man via a cell phone ping on an identified ledge.

Rescue crews made their way to the man and worked to figure out the best way to reach him. Our chopper was overhead as they worked out a strategy.

A short time later, firefighters were able to pull him up to safety. The hiker was not hurt.

