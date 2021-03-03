Mom puts up ‘This neighborhood is full of Karens’ sign after neighbors complain about noise

Regional News

WEST SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — A West Sacramento mother of seven put a sign on their family basketball hoop saying, “This neighborhood is full of Karens!”

Raquel Davis said that she had reached her breaking point when a neighbor had a problem with her children and others skateboarding in front of their home on Saturday night.

“I didn’t know it was not okay for kids to be outside skateboarding,” Davis said.

She told CBS13 that the neighbor said he could hear the children from inside his home and asked if they could also watch their language. Davis said she asked her children, in front of the neighbor, to keep it down and watch their language.

She said the neighbor left in an upset fashion. When she went inside, Davis reached a breaking point.

“I felt this is my son’s birthday party. They’re out skateboarding and I guess I was at my final straw. My last thing. I don’t know what to do so I put up the sign,” Davis said.

Davis says police have been called at least three times in the last few months.

“So now that it’s with my kids and cops are being called on them, I don’t really know how to resolve this when they’re just skateboarding,” Davis said.

CBS13 spoke with a neighbor who said he hasn’t called the police about the situation happening on their street. He said that everyone is fired up about the skateboarding and other noise issues. But, he doesn’t care about the sign.

“These folks moved in and it’s basically ‘The Animal House,’ house in the neighborhood,” Bruce Foster, an upset neighbor, said. “There is like no sense of noise control.”

Foster said that the noise is something that has been going on for quite a while.

“It’s like there’s a park going on here. This is a neighborhood. It’s not the park. The people that live here did not move next to the park on purpose,” Foster said.

“I don’t know how to turn down boys skateboarding. I mean we’re outside. It’s during the day,” Davis said.

CBS13 canvassed the neighborhood to talk to other neighbors about the situation and Davis’ sign. They didn’t want to go on-camera, but some tell said there have been noise issues while others pay it no mind.

Landing on common ground might be easier said than done for this divided neighborhood.

“They need to start recognizing that they have neighbors. That’s what it’s going to take. There’s no other alternative. The neighbors are not going away,” Foster said.

“That’s why I came to this because I don’t know what else to do. I don’t know who’s calling. I keep my kids in past dark. I don’t know what to do,” Davis said.

CBS13 asked West Sacramento Police how many times they have been called out to Davis’ address. The department says it can’t release that kind of information regarding a specific address like that.

