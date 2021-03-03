Woman warns a potential scam from her idol

Regional News

Omaha, Nebraska (WOWT) — A personal text from your favorite entertainer would make most of us feel giddy but excitement turned to worry for a country music fan in Omaha.

Linda Jones met the country music legend briefly 40 years ago.

“I shook his hand, he was just a real gentleman,” said Jones.

After joining a “Whispering” Bill Anderson fan club on Facebook, she received a text message.

“I thought I was talking to Whispering Bill Anderson,” said Jones.

She thought until a text asked for her account routing numbers and bank name.

“I know this ain’t him. He would never do that,” said Jones.

The country musician went off stage and online to issue a personalized warning to convince fans that he would never autograph a phony check and ask them to deposit it and move the money on to someone else.

“They’re sending text messages saying it’s from Bill Anderson and it’s not. Please know I would never ask any of my fans for money,” said Anderson.

A fraud detective tells the disappointed fan a scammer is trying to take her from victim to an unknowing accomplice.

Detective Matt Barrall, Sarpy Co. Sheriff’s Office said, “They’re trying to give you fraudulent funds like money stolen from another account and when they route it through your bank account it launders the money and you end up losing.”

Before giving the scammer account information, Linda stopped and blocked the texts.

“The scammer is using me on my emotions because he knows I’m a fan of Bill’s,” said Jones.

Linda will post a warning to other Bill Anderson fans that an imposter posting as the musician is trying to play them.

In a call from Nashville, a music industry manager tells 6 News that other performers are dealing with their image hijacked by scammers to fool victims.

If you join a fan club, look for a blue check mark that indicates Facebook has verified the page as authentic.

