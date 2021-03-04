Children who died weeks apart have saved 11 lives through organ donation

Regional News

MIAMI (WFOR ) — Two stories of hope and love, coming from two unthinkable tragedies.

One of those tragedies happened on Feb. 10 when Anthony Reznik was hit by a car that ran a red light. He and sister were attempting to cross Sunny Isles Blvd.

“I remember seeing him flying and the hitting the ground, so I ran up to him and I called 911,” said Tatiana Reznik, Anthony’s sister.

The 11-year-old boy was transported to the hospital, where he was life support for 14 days. He was eventually pronounced brain dead and his family made the difficult decision to donate his organs.

“Fortunately, they found a recipient who was a 3-year-old boy who was 100% match to Anthony,” said Inna Trachtenberg, Anthony’s mother. “And there was such a hope for me knowing that I’m losing my son so at least his heart will beat in someone else’s body.”

In addition to Anthony’s heart, his liver and kidney were also transplanted. But the Reznik family isn’t alone turning their tragedy into a positive.

Last Wednesday, 17-year-old Michael Falcon tragically lost his life, when he accidentally shot himself.

The teen was an organ donor who wanted to help others. Through his donation, he gave the gift of life to eight people. One of those individuals was a 1-year-old baby girl.

In all, Anthony and Michael saved 11 lives.

“When we are in our worst moments, when we might be passing away, it’s important to realize that our lives can continue in many other,” said Dr. Giselle Guerra with the Miami Transplant Institute. “Every individual can save up to eight lives, and that’s based on solid organ transplant. But there is even tissues that can be transplanted into others.”

Prominent attorney Judd Rosen, hired by Anthony’s family, said they aren’t just stopping with the organ donation.

“There’s no question that it’s a dangerous intersection. It should not be a traffic crosswalk coming off of a highway overpass,” Rosen said. “The cars are coming off the overpass at excessive rates of speed and they’re not expecting to see it traffic crosswalk.”

And Anthony’s sister is pleading with drivers to use caution in that area.

“I want to urge people to pay attention while on the road when they’re driving because I don’t want this to happen to anyone else,” she said.

